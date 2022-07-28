Texas A&M Administrator’s First Update On Implementing “The Path Forward” Is Given To The Faculty Senate

July’s meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate gave the university’s senior leadership their first opportunity to present an update on the president’s reorganization plan called “The Path Forward”.

Presenters included vice president of operations Greg Hartman, vice president of operational information Alan Sams, and vice president of human resources Damon Slaydon.

The presentation focused on the implementation schedule of changes through the next academic year in human resources, information technology, finance, facilities, and marketing communications.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials shared during the July 11, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Click below for comments from Greg Hartman and Alan Sams during the July 11, 2022 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.