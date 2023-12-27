Since the first week of August, a Texas A&M task force created by president Mark Welsh has been working on multiple issues related to academic freedom.

December’s meeting of the A&M faculty senate included an update by task force member Heather Lench, who is the senior associate vice president in the faculty affairs office.

One of the outcomes is creating an academic freedom council, which president Welsh said in a December 13th web post would be composed of faculty members, at least one librarian, and one research scientist.

Other recommendations from the task force includes what happens when the faculty affairs office receives a complaint against a faculty member and what happens when faculty members are harassed or threatened.

President Welsh posted on his website on December 13th that he is reviewing the task force’s proposed official statement reaffirming A&M’s commitment to academic freedom.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 11, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Click HERE to be directed to the academic task force website.

Click HERE to read and download academic task force reports through December 1, 2023.

Click below for comments from Heather Lench from the December 11, 2023 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M academic freedom task force is nearing completion of its recommendations” on Spreaker.