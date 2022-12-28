Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Hears About Changes Coming To Student Organizations On The Flagship Campus

Texas A&M’s structure for recognizing student organizations, which was made after the bonfire collapse in 1999, is changing as a part of the president’s reorganization plan.

Vice president of student affairs Joe Ramirez presented during a board of regents workshop in November, breaking down 1,200 organizations into four groups based on affiliation and risk factors.

Ramirez says one of the discoveries that were made by a working group was finding out that members of student organizations included non-students, Blinn students, and A&M staff and faculty.

Going forward, members are limited to Texas A&M students. Each organization will be required to keep a roster of its members. And advisors will go through training.

A former commandant of the corps of cadets, Ramirez also brought up developing student leaders in other organizations.

And all A&M student organizations will have some level of risk management.

Ramirez says student organizations do not have to be recognized by the university. But there are perks that come with recognition.

Click below to hear Joe Ramirez comments from the November 11, 2022 Texas A&M system board of regents workshop meeting.

