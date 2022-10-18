Texas A&M’s Rollins Rolls to ITA Texas Regional Final; Branstine, Stoiana Shine at Ft. Worth Pro Tennis Classic

Rollins Reaches ITA Texas Regional Final

WACO, Texas. – Pierce Rollins advanced to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Rollins had another tough matchup Monday against TCU’s No. 65 Jacob Fearnley who entered the tournament as the four seed. Rollins took the opening set 6-2, which was reciprocated by Fearnley as he won the second set 6-2. Heading to the final set, the pair were even 6-6. The tie was ultimately broken by Rollins as he won the tiebreaker 10-8, and advanced to Tuesday’s final.

“This win by Pierce today was a great effort,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I was very proud of how he held his nerve and kept believing.”

In Tuesday’s final Rollins faces Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass at 11:30 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

“I’m happy with today’s (Monday’s) win,” Rollins said. “Tomorrow will be a tough matchup, but I am excited to get out there and compete.”

Follow the action through the tournaments livestream, or keep up to date with the live scoring.

Two Aggies Advance to Second Qualifying Round of Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas – Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana advanced to the second qualifying round of the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center Monday.

The Maroon & White opened their qualifying campaigns with resounding wins. Branstine, representing Canada, faced American Maya Dutta and won her sets 6-3, 6-1 respectively. Fellow Aggie and United States native Stoiana met Slovakian Vanda Vargova in her opener, finishing the match 6-2, 6-0.

The pair return to the court Tuesday for the second round of qualifying singles play. Matches begin at 11:30 a.m., at the Friedman Tennis Center.

“Very decisive performances by both Carson and Mary today,” Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver said. “Tomorrow will present a challenge for each of them, and I expect it to be some high-quality tennis.”

Follow the action through the tournament’s official website.

Stories courtesy of Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics Communications