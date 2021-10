The Houston Texans surrendered sixteen unanswered points as they fell to the New England Patriots Sunday, 25-22 at NRG Stadium.

New England kicker Nick Folk provided the game-winning filed goal with 15 seconds remaining.

Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills had his best NFL performance, throwing for 312 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

After a Week 1 win over Jacksonville, Houston has now dropped four in a row.