Texans, Tytus Howard reach 3-year, $56M extension, source says

The Houston Texans and offensive tackle Tytus Howard have reached an agreement on a three-year, $56 million extension that includes $36.5 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Howard, a first-round pick of the Texans in 2019 out of Alabama State, has started 54 games for Houston over the past four seasons. He had been slated to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

After the 2022 season, Howard had expressed an interest in reaching a long-term agreement with the Texans, saying he wanted to play his entire career in Houston.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio acknowledged the extension Wednesday morning, saying the deal was not finalized but that “Tytus has earned it.”

“Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years,” Caserio said. “… It was good working with his team and his representation.”

The extension shores up both offensive tackle spots protecting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the Texans reached a three-year, $75 million contract with left tackle Laremy Tunsil in March that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL. Houston also signed right guard Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million contract extension in May.

Howard ranked seventh among offensive tackles last season in ESPN’s pass block win rate (93.1%). He is the only player from the Texans’ 2019 draft class still on the roster.