HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Texans have closed their practice facility after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team was notified of the
positive test last night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. The Texans say contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is undergoing “deep cleaning.” Houston doesn’t play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.
Texans Shut Down Facilities Due to COVID-19
