The Houston Texans opened up their regular season with a bang Sunday, handing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars a 37-21 loss.

It was a match-up of first time NFL head coaches, with Houston’s David Culley and Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer.

Tyrod Taylor had a strong performance in his first game as the Texans’ quarterback, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Ingram ran the ball 26 times for 85 yards and a score.