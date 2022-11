HOUSTON, Texas – Nothing doing for the Houston Texans Sunday as they were stifled by the Washington Commanders, 23-10 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Houston found itself behind the eight ball early on, trailing 20-0 at halftime.

Davis Mills threw for 169 yards and two interceptions while scoring a touchdown on the ground, the Texans only one on the day.

With the loss, the Texans fall to 1-8-1 on the year.