Texans Named as Defendants in Watson Civil Lawsuit

The Houston Texans have been formally named as defendants in the ongoing civil litigation involving former quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Watson had been accused by 24 different women of sexual assault and harassment while receiving massages during his time with the team.

20 of those women have settled their lawsuits, but one of the remaining four says the Texans enabled his behavior.

Watson, the NFL’s 2020 passing leader, sat out of last season before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.

