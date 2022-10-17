Texans Fire Front Office Exec Easterby

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Texans have fired Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby just five games into the season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the story.

A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN. Houston hired Easterby in 2019 and he had a major voice in the organization. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2022

Easterby, a former NFL chaplain, joined the Texans organization in 2019.

He took a more prominent role as interim general manager following the firing of coach/GM Bill O’Brien in 2020.

Nick Caserio, who worked with Easterby at New England from 2013-2018, was hired as the full-time general manager in 2021.