Texans, Cowboys Secure Week 5 Wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Houston Texans are no longer win-less.

Dameon Pearce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown as Houston topped Jacksonville Sunday, 13-6.

The Texans intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence twice en route to the win.

They now sit at 1-3-1 on the year.

_______________________

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways Sunday, stifling the Los Angele Rams, 22-10.

Dallas relied mostly on defense and the run game, with DeMarcus Lawrence scoring on a 19-yd fumble recovery and Tony Pollard rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott added 78 yards on the ground.

With the victory, the Cowboys improve to 4-1 and are undefeated since starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury Week 1 against Tampa Bay.