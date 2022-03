The Houston Texans are beefing up their offensive line, re-signing center Justin Britt to a two-year deal. According to ESPN, the contract is worth $9 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million.

They also came to terms with veteran guard A.J. Cann, who signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal ($4.5 million guaranteed).

The 30-year-old guard played in 95 games for Jacksonville over his career, but appeared in just four games last season.