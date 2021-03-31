Terroristic Threat Arrest At The Brazos Center Vaccination Hub

A 68 year old man is accused of threatening to shoot people inside the Brazos Center vaccination hub Monday afternoon.

The arrest report from a deputy precinct two constable states Larry Darnell Blue made the threat inside the center and he was found inside his car.

An Army specialist and a couple of vaccination volunteers told the deputy that Blue swore at them, said he was part of a gang, and he was going to shoot all of them.

An Army officer assisted the deputy in taking Blue into custody. A search of his car found no weapons.

Blue is out of jail after posting a three thousand dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of making a terroristic threat.