Tennis Star Williams to “Evolve” Away From the Game

Women’s tennis superstar Serena Williams is planning on moving away from the game after 27 years.

In a first-person essay for Vogue, the 23-time major champion says she wants to “evolve” away from tennis to focus more on her family.

Williams, who turns 41 on September 26th, won her first singles match in over a year Monday when she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, 6-3, 6-4 at the Canadian Open.

She says her retirement will come after the U.S. Open, which is set for August 29-September 11 in New York City.