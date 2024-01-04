Ten Men Indicted By A Brazos County Grand Jury For Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted ten men for engaging in organized criminal activity.

The direct indictment accuses the group of stealing more than $300,000 dollars in copper from a Union Pacific railyard between January 14 and January 31 of 2022.

Eight of the ten have been arrested. They range in age from 23 to 34.

Six of the eight who have been arrested are from Bryan. One is from College Station, and one is from Hempstead.

Three of the eight are out of jail after each posted a $100,000 dollar bond.

Four of the five who are still in jail are being held on charges in other cases.

23 year old Evan Ross of Bryan remains jailed as of January 4 in lieu of a $100,000 dollar bond.

25 year old Arnoldo Romero of Hempstead is also being held as of January 4 for pending trials in Brazos County district court on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and three separate cases of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also held on charges from Hempstead police and Williamson County. Bonds in all felony and misdemeanor cases totals $549,000 dollars.

30 year old Rafael Romero of Bryan is also being held as of January 4 for pending trials in Brazos County district court on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is also awaiting trials on misdemeanor charges of DWI and three separate cases of possessing marijuana. Bonds in all cases totals $141,000 dollars.

28 year old Alejandro Nicholas Gonzalez of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $100,000 dollar bond.

24 year old Jeffrey Neblett Jr. of Bryan is also being held as of January 4 for pending trials in Brazos County district court on felony charges of aggravated robbery, family violence assault, burglary, two separate cases of violating a protection order, two separate cases of possession of a controlled substance, and two separate cases of unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bonds in all Brazos County cases totals $311,000 dollars. He is also being held for Waller County.

26 year old Tela Williams of College Station as of January 4 is held in lieu of a $100,000 dollar bond associated with the grand jury indictment and is being held on a parole violation.

34 year old Felipe Tello Jr. of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $100,000 dollar bond.

24 year old Sergio Bernal of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $100,000 dollar bond.