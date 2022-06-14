Temple Man Accused Of Evading College Station Police During A Pursuit That Ends In A Crash

The driver of a car that last month crashed through a fence and struck a concrete structure for a manhole cover and a tree was booked in the Brazos County jail last weekend on a charge of evading College Station police.

The May 18 crash outside Callaway Villas on Marion Pugh began when an officer clocked the car on radar doing 65 in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Witnesses reported the driver ran away after the crash, but officers found him through a friend.

The driver told police according to the arrest report that he had been carjacked. But the investigating officer stated that was “an implausible story, considering a reasonable victim would most likely call the police and remain on scene to wait for assistance if they had been assaulted and their vehicle had been stolen”.

The driver, 32 year old Randall Cox of Temple, is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.

At the time of that arrest, Cox was awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct involving a firearm that took place January 5.