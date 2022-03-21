Teenage Girls Fighting In Post Oak Mall’s Food Court Leads To A Juvenile’s Arrest And An Elderly Relative Receiving Medical Treatment

College Station police responding to a disturbance in the food court at Post Oak Mall last Thursday night results in a 16 year old being arrested on multiple charges.

CSPD officer Tristen Lopez tells WTAW News there was a fight after the 16 year old verbally assaulted a 17 year old.

The two teens are not related.

An elderly family member of the 16 year old was treated by EMS for a minor injury after they attempted to break up the fight.

The 16 year old was taken to juvenile detention after she was arrested for head-butting and kicking an officer, threatening to assault the officer’s spouse, and resisting arrest.

Both teens were ticketed for disorderly conduct fighting and the 16 year old was ticketed for a second disorderly conduct for language regarding what she said to the officer.

Both teens and the officer were not injured.

No adults were arrested.