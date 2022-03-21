Teenage Girls Fighting In Post Oak Mall’s Food Court Leads To A Juvenile’s Arrest And An Elderly Relative Receiving Medical Treatment

March 21, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
College Station police responding to a disturbance in the food court at Post Oak Mall last Thursday night results in a 16 year old being arrested on multiple charges.

CSPD officer Tristen Lopez tells WTAW News there was a fight after the 16 year old verbally assaulted a 17 year old.

The two teens are not related.

An elderly family member of the 16 year old was treated by EMS for a minor injury after they attempted to break up the fight.

The 16 year old was taken to juvenile detention after she was arrested for head-butting and kicking an officer, threatening to assault the officer’s spouse, and resisting arrest.

Both teens were ticketed for disorderly conduct fighting and the 16 year old was ticketed for a second disorderly conduct for language regarding what she said to the officer.

Both teens and the officer were not injured.

No adults were arrested.

Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
