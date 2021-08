Team USA has secured another gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with the tandem of April Ross and Alix Klineman picking up the win in women’s beach volleyball.

In the hardwood version, the Americans have advanced to the final after nabbing a revenge victory over Serbia.

U.S. Women’s basketball is also moving on to the Gold Medal game after bowling over the Serbs, 79-59.

All-in-all, Team USA leads the total medal count with 92, but trails China in gold medals, 34-30.