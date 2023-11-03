Taylor, Radford Named to Coaches All-SEC Team

Credit to Brad Marquardt | Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standout guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford were named to preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the league basketball coaches, the SEC announced on Thursday.

Taylor was named to the All-SEC first team, while Radford received a spot on the second team. Texas A&M was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee as teams with multiple selections.

Taylor and Radford were the SEC’s top guard scoring tandem last season with a combined 1,012 points for the full season. Among league guards, Taylor led the way with 16.5 points per game, while Radford was SEC’s No. 9 guard scorer at 13.3 points per contest.

Recently tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year by the media, Taylor, a junior from Dallas, has also been named to the Bob Cousy Award and NABC Division I Player of the Year watch lists after ranking as one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts in 2022-23.

Radford, a graduate from Baton Rouge, La., had 26 double-digit scoring games last season, including a pair of 30-point efforts. He pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23 and was SEC’s only player under 6-foot-7 to average more than 13.0 points/5.0 rebounds per game.

2024 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

First Team

Trevon Brazile – Arkansas

Johni Broome – Auburn

Riley Kugel – Florida

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Second Team

Grant Nelson – Alabama

Mark Sears – Alabama

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Justin Edwards – Kentucky

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M

Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt