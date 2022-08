Leody Tavares smacked a bases loaded double in the top of the 10th and the Texas Rangers downed the Houston Astros Wednesday night, 8-4.

Tavares finished the night 2-for-5 with five RBIs.

Houston ace Justin Verlander was saddled with a no-decision despite allowing only three runs on five hits in six innings of work.

The rubber game of the Lone Star Series is Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Pre-game begins at 12:40 p.m. on Gospel 97.3 FM.