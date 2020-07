The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) has announced it will expand its football season from six games to eight.

The change was made less than a week after TAPPS announced it would be truncating the season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Teams will now be allowed to begin playing games on September 24, with state championships set for December 10-12.

Three B/CS teams (Allen Academy, Brazos Christian, St. Joseph), compete in TAPPS.