TAMU Volleyball at LSU

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M volleyball team ends its three-match road stint at LSU Friday evening at the Maravich Assembly Center with first serve set for 8 p.m.

The Aggies are coming off a pair of road wins where they downed Ole Miss (3-1) and swept Mississippi State. Logan Lednicky dominated in the teams’ first match of the week, recording a match high 22 kills, her third match in league play with over 20 kills. Ifenna Cos-Okpalla put on a defensive clinic in the second match of the week, blocking a match high eight swings, as she has recorded over five blocks in all six conference matches this season.

LSU enters the week following a two-match slide, as it lost 3-0 to both Arkansas and Tennessee last week. The Tigers currently rank seventh in the conference (2-3), while the Maroon & White are in a three-way tie for fourth (4-2).

The programs have met 50 times in their history, with A&M holding a strong advantage in the series, 31-19. Since joining the conference, the Aggies hold a three-match lead in the series (9-6). The Tigers have had the better of the Maroon & White in the past two matchups, picking up a win in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

A&M ranks top-four in the conference during league matches in five team statistical categories. The Aggies lead the SEC in blocks, averaging 3.39 per set, 0.75 more per set than second placed Florida. The Maroon & White also rank third in opponent hitting percentage (.196) and fourth in kills per set (13.26), assists per set (12.39) and hitting percentage (.258).

Cos-Okpalla was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, following a pair of wins in Mississippi. She leads the league in total blocks (46) and blocks per set (2.09), while also pacing the nation in all matches for total blocks (108) and blocks per set (1.93).