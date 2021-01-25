Tampa Bay, Kansas City to meet up in Super Bowl LV

It will be the Tampa Bay Buccanneers vs the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs edged the Packers 31-26 Sunday to clinch the NFC Championship.

43-year-old Tom Brady overcame 3 interceptions to throw for 3 touchdowns as he advances to his 10th Super Bowl.

Tampa will also become the first team ever to play in the big game at their home stadium.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, Kansas City took care of Buffalo, 38-24.

Patrick Mahomes, who had spent much of the week in concussion protocol, threw for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will go for their second straight Super Bowl win when they match up with Tampa on February 7th.