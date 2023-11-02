Swearing In Of The First Judge To Preside Over Brazos County’s 472nd District Court

Brazos County officially has a fourth district court judge.

Jerrell Wise was sworn in November 1st to preside over the 472nd district court by former Brazos County district judge and now justice on the Texas 10th court of appeals Steve Smith.

After taking the oath and putting on his judicial robe, the presiding judge of Brazos County district courts Kyle Hawthorne presented Wise with a stack of papers transferring cases from the 85th, 272nd, and 361st courts.

Wise thanked Brazos County state representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal for including in the legislation creating the 472nd, language that most cases will involve civil matters.

Wise will preside over his first trial November 13th in the old 85th district courtroom, which is where he tried his first case as a lawyer in Brazos County.

Wise served two years as the presiding judge of the city of Bryan’s municipal court before he was appointed by the governor to serve as district judge through the end of 2024.

Wise told WTAW News that he intends to file in the March 2024 Republican primary for a full term.

Click below to hear the swearing in ceremony of judge Jerrell Wise:

Listen to “Swearing in of Jerrell Wise as the first judge of Brazos County's 472nd district court” on Spreaker.

Click below to hear a visit with judge Jerrell Wise and WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

Listen to “WTAW News interview with the first judge of Brazos County's new 472nd district court, Jerrell Wise” on Spreaker.