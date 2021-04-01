The city of Bryan’s new fire chief is now on the job.

San Antonio assistant fire chief Richard Giusti (pronounced JUICE-TEA) was sworn in Thursday during a special meeting of the Bryan city council.

Giusti listed four things BFD will strive to do every day are (1) get firefighters home every day, (2) provide the best customer service they can, (3) train hard to accomplish #1 and #2 and keep training and keep getting better, and (4) constantly reevaluate what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it”.

The new chief said his first impressions about BFD was being “truly impressed by the dedication. The want to do more, the want to serve the citizens, the want to be there for each other.”

Giusti asked his former boss, San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood, to speak. Hood told Bryan firefighters “Your family is going to be enhanced by chief Giusti. He’s going to take of you. He’s going to take care of your families. That’s the way you take care of the citizens of this community.”

Giusti spent 26 years with the San Antonio fire department after nine years as a firefighter in the Air Force.

Click below for comments from the swearing in ceremony. Speakers include Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson, Bryan city manager Kean Register, Charles Hood, and Richard Giusti.

Listen to “Swearing in of new Bryan fire chief Richard Giusti” on Spreaker.