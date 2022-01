The new week at the Brazos County courthouse begins with a new district court judge.

David Hilburn was sworn in as 361st district court judge by his predecessor, Texas 10th court of appeals justice Steve Smith.

Hilburn was appointed by the governor to fill the remainder of Smith’s term.

Click below to hear comments from the swearing in of David Hilburn on January 10, 2022:

Listen to “David Hilburn sworn in as 361st district court judge” on Spreaker.