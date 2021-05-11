Suspect In Shooting Death Near The Northgate District Is In Jail

Bryan police announce the man wanted in a Sunday morning shooting death is in jail.

According to BPD social media, 26 year old O’Donald Hill Jr. turned himself in Monday night and was booked on five charges.

Hill is held on bonds totaling $500,000 dollars on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

28 year old Shun Martin of Bryan was shot and killed inside an apartment on College Main between Adams and Jefferson.

BPD’s social media did not disclose the circumstances that led to Martin’s death.

