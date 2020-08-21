Suspect In Bryan Dollar General Store Robbery Accused Of Causing Employees To Barricade Themselves In A Break Room

A Bryan man remains in jail on a robbery charge that took place Tuesday morning at the Dollar General store on South Texas.

53 year old Derrick Warren is accused of causing three DG employees to barricade themselves in a break room.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, two of the employees were injured while attempting to keep Warren from forcing his way inside.

According to store video, Warren left the store with nine packs of cigarettes and two soft drinks.

Three BPD officers and several deputy constables were involved in arresting Warren.

Multiple Taser shots were fired during a struggle before Warren was taken to jail, where he remains held in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.