Suspect Arrested Who Is Accused Of Shooting Six People Inside A Bryan Manufacturing Building And A DPS Trooper

The man accused of the gunfire at Kent Moore Cabinets and shooting a DPS trooper is in the Brazos County jail. 27 year old Larry Bollin of Iola is held in lieu of a one million dollar bond on a murder charge.

Bryan police plan to announce the name of the person who died on Friday.

As of Thursday at 10 p.m., BPD has not updated the condition of six others who were taken to the hospital. Five were shot. Four were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was taken with non-critical injuries. The sixth person was transported for treatment of a medical condition related to the incident.

DPS has not released the name of the trooper who was shot and as of Thursday at 10 p.m. has not updated his condition. A DPS tweet Thursday afternoon stated the trooper was in serious but stable condition.

Bollin worked where the shooting involving the multiple victims took place. No motive has been announced as BPD continues its investigation.

Original story:

A suspect is in custody who is accused of shooting six people inside north Bryan manufacturing building and later shooting a DPS trooper near Iola.

Bryan police chief Eric Buske said the shooting occurred inside Kent Moore Cabinets. Six people were taken to the hospital and one person died at the scene.

Five of the victims who were transported had gunshot wounds. Four are in critical condition and one did not have critical injuries.

One person was transported for a medical issue that was related to the incident.

Buske did not identify any of the victims or the suspect, but said the suspect is a Kent Moore Cabinet employee.

According to the Texas DPS Twitter page, a trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect. As of the time of the DPS tweet, the trooper was in serious but stable condition.

Click below to hear comments from Bryan police chief Eric Buske.

Listen to “Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske discusses multiple shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets” on Spreaker.

Governor Abbott, who was the first to announce the apprehension, thanked local enforcement, DPS, and the Texas Rangers for their swift response.