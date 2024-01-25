Surprise Given To The Brazos County Crime Stoppers Coordinator At Tuesday’s County Commission Meeting

A retired member of the Brazos County sheriff’s office who is the coordinator of Brazos County’s Crime Stoppers organization was surprised at Tuesday’s (January 23) county commission meeting.

The recipient, Rob Santarsiero, figured out he was receiving the legacy award while he was standing next to treasurer Bobby Kazmir, who was giving some biographical information and accomplishments.

Santarsiero was recognized for nearly doubling the number of tips that Crime Stoppers has received, which has resulted in the amount of cash rewards going up by 800 percent, and for establishing partnerships with other organizations with like missions.

The legacy award is named for retired sheriff Chris Kirk, who is a former Crime Stoppers coordinator.

