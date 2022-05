PHOENIX__The Dallas Mavericks suddenly find themselves in a 2-0 second round NBA playoff hole following a 129-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.

Dallas faced only a six-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter, but Devin Booker (30 pts) and Chris Paul (28 pts) helped Phoenix pull away.

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 35 points for Dallas, which will host Game 3 Friday night at the American Airlines Center.