The Phoenix Suns now own a 3-2 lead in their second round NBA playoff series against Dallas following a 110-80 walloping of the Mavericks Tuesday night.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and DeAndre Ayton added 20 for Phoenix, which shot nearly 50% from the floor.

Luka Doncic finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavs, who will try to even things back up Thursday when they host the Suns for Game 6.