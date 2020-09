A single vehicle crash northeast of Bryan Sunday night killed a Brenham woman.

DPS sergeant Erik Burse says an eastbound car on FM 1179 went into the westbound lane, overcorrected, and went into the ditch and struck a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

She was identified as 39 year old Lashanda Lewis.

There were no passengers in her car.

Click below for comments from Erik Burse, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.