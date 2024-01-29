Sunday Afternoon House Fire In College Station

Thanks to a College Station High School photojournalism student for sending WTAW News photos of a house fire Sunday afternoon just west of College Station fire station #3.

Because the house was located on Mallory Court, which is a cul-de-sac, firefighters exited the station on Barron Road, drove west about two blocks to Newport Lane, then went about one block north before turning east on Mallory Court.

Photos provided to WTAW News by Erin Lewis shows the fire at a house at the end of the cul-de-sac, which would be next to the fire station.

A CSFD spokesman says the fire started in the garage, and firefighters contained it before it spread to the living areas of the house.

The house has some attic damage and smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes of the 9-1-1 call.

Firefighters from Station 3 attacked the bulk of the fire through the garage door, then came around through the kitchen and laundry room to push the fire away from the living areas.

Other crews searched the first and second floors and helped secure a pet from the backyard.

Crews remained on scene to remove smoke and water, salvage property, and overhaul the burned areas.

26 Firefighter/Paramedics responded on ten units.

9-1-1 called at 4:20 p.m. Firefighters were on scene until 6:05.