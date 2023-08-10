Summer Commencement Highlighted by 16 Student-Athletes

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 16 student-athletes during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 12 at Reed Arena.
“This week, we are able to witness a group of student-athletes realize all of the hard work and dedication they have poured into their studies over the past few years,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “We are incredibly proud of everyone who had a hand in this, including our Center for Student-Athlete Services. An integral part of our vision is to equip and launch leaders into the world, and this week we are seeing see that vision come to life. Congratulations to all of our graduates. Gig’Em!”
The graduating class features Myles Jones, Guido Marson, Morgan Smith, Katie Smith and Caroline Theil who are all set to receive their master’s degrees. Additionally, Derrick Roland earned his degree in agricultural leadership and development. Roland was a four-time letterwinner for the men’s basketball team from 2007-10.
Commencement ceremonies will take place at Reed Arena on Saturday. For more information, click here.
“Our entire department, including the Center for Student-Athlete Services, is proud of our student-athletes success,” Associate Athletics Director of Academics Dr. Dan Childs said. “Both their athletic ability and their dedication to academics are exemplary. Congratulations to the August 2023 graduates.”
Summer 2023 Graduates
|
Name
|
Sport
|
Degree
|
Mason Cole
|
Baseball
|
Sport Management
|
Alan Guerrieri
|
Football
|
Communication
|
Kenyon Jackson
|
Football
|
Sport Management
|
Sahara Jones
|
Women’s Basketball
|
Communication
|
Myles Jones
|
Football
|
Educational Human Resource Development – Master’s
|
Guido Marson
|
Men’s Tennis
|
Finance – Master’s
|
Bladen Reaves
|
Football
|
Kinesiology
|
Sydnee Roby
|
Women’s Basketball
|
University Studies: Leadership
|
Derrick Roland
|
Men’s Basketball
|
Agricultural Leadership & Development
|
Morgan Smith
|
Softball
|
Biomedical Sciences – Master’s
|
Katie Smith
|
Soccer
|
Sport Management – Master’s
|
Caroline Theil
|
Women’s Swimming & Diving
|
Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s
|
Garrett Townsend
|
Football
|
University Studies Business
|
Blake Trainor
|
Football
|
Management, Information Systems
|
Charokee Young
|
Women’s Track & Field
|
Sport Management
|
Pablo Zolezzi
|
Men’s Track & Field
|
University Studies: Global Arts, Planning, Design & Construction
