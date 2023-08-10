Summer Commencement Highlighted by 16 Student-Athletes

August 10, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 16 student-athletes during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 12 at Reed Arena.

“This week, we are able to witness a group of student-athletes realize all of the hard work and dedication they have poured into their studies over the past few years,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “We are incredibly proud of everyone who had a hand in this, including our Center for Student-Athlete Services. An integral part of our vision is to equip and launch leaders into the world, and this week we are seeing see that vision come to life. Congratulations to all of our graduates. Gig’Em!”

The graduating class features Myles Jones, Guido Marson, Morgan Smith, Katie Smith and Caroline Theil who are all set to receive their master’s degrees. Additionally, Derrick Roland earned his degree in agricultural leadership and development. Roland was a four-time letterwinner for the men’s basketball team from 2007-10.

Commencement ceremonies will take place at Reed Arena on Saturday. For more information, click here.

“Our entire department, including the Center for Student-Athlete Services, is proud of our student-athletes success,” Associate Athletics Director of Academics Dr. Dan Childs said. “Both their athletic ability and their dedication to academics are exemplary. Congratulations to the August 2023 graduates.”

Summer 2023 Graduates

Name

Sport

Degree

Mason Cole

Baseball

Sport Management

Alan Guerrieri

Football

Communication

Kenyon Jackson

Football

Sport Management

Sahara Jones

Women’s Basketball

Communication

Myles Jones

Football

Educational Human Resource Development – Master’s

Guido Marson

Men’s Tennis

Finance – Master’s

Bladen Reaves

Football

Kinesiology

Sydnee Roby

Women’s Basketball

University Studies: Leadership

Derrick Roland

Men’s Basketball

Agricultural Leadership & Development

Morgan Smith

Softball

Biomedical Sciences – Master’s

Katie Smith

Soccer

Sport Management – Master’s

Caroline Theil

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s

Garrett Townsend

Football

University Studies Business

Blake Trainor

Football

Management, Information Systems

Charokee Young

Women’s Track & Field

Sport Management

Pablo Zolezzi

Men’s Track & Field

University Studies: Global Arts, Planning, Design & Construction

Follow the Aggies

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (Twitter), @12thman (Instagram) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.