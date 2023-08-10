Summer Commencement Highlighted by 16 Student-Athletes

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 16 student-athletes during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 12 at Reed Arena.

“This week, we are able to witness a group of student-athletes realize all of the hard work and dedication they have poured into their studies over the past few years,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “We are incredibly proud of everyone who had a hand in this, including our Center for Student-Athlete Services. An integral part of our vision is to equip and launch leaders into the world, and this week we are seeing see that vision come to life. Congratulations to all of our graduates. Gig’Em!”

The graduating class features Myles Jones, Guido Marson, Morgan Smith, Katie Smith and Caroline Theil who are all set to receive their master’s degrees. Additionally, Derrick Roland earned his degree in agricultural leadership and development. Roland was a four-time letterwinner for the men’s basketball team from 2007-10.

“Our entire department, including the Center for Student-Athlete Services, is proud of our student-athletes success,” Associate Athletics Director of Academics Dr. Dan Childs said. “Both their athletic ability and their dedication to academics are exemplary. Congratulations to the August 2023 graduates.”

Summer 2023 Graduates

Name Sport Degree Mason Cole Baseball Sport Management Alan Guerrieri Football Communication Kenyon Jackson Football Sport Management Sahara Jones Women’s Basketball Communication Myles Jones Football Educational Human Resource Development – Master’s Guido Marson Men’s Tennis Finance – Master’s Bladen Reaves Football Kinesiology Sydnee Roby Women’s Basketball University Studies: Leadership Derrick Roland Men’s Basketball Agricultural Leadership & Development Morgan Smith Softball Biomedical Sciences – Master’s Katie Smith Soccer Sport Management – Master’s Caroline Theil Women’s Swimming & Diving Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s Garrett Townsend Football University Studies Business Blake Trainor Football Management, Information Systems Charokee Young Women’s Track & Field Sport Management Pablo Zolezzi Men’s Track & Field University Studies: Global Arts, Planning, Design & Construction

