Succop, Bucs sink Cowboys in NFL Opener

Ryan Succop nailed a 36-year field goal with two seconds left and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nipped the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night, 31-29.

Dallas had taken the lead with 1:29 remaining with a 48-yard field goal from Gerg Zuerlein, but that was enough time for Tom Brady to orchestrate a game-winning drive.

Brady finished the night with 379 passing yards to go along with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His counterpart, Dak Prescott, finished with 403 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception in his first live game action since October of last year.