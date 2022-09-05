Suburban Dallas Man Admits Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Her College Station Apartment

A suburban Dallas man has admitted killing his ex-girlfriend in her College Station apartment nearly two years ago.

But prosecutors say 24 year old Cristian Gonzales of Lewisville has not said why he stabbed and strangled 19 year old Angie Saucedo after a six month relationship.

Gonzales was sentenced to 50 years as part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office.

A D-A’s news release stated there was video of Gonzales throwing the victim’s phone and other items containing her blood in a trash can in the parking lot of the west Bryan Walmart.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Cristian Gonzalez, 24, of Lewisville, Texas was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Judge John Brick. Gonzalez’s sentence follows a plea of guilty to the murder of Angie Saucedo, Gonzalez’s ex-girlfriend.

On October 6, 2020, College Station Police responded to a 911 phone call from Angie’s roommate. The roommate reported that Angie’s mother had called her concerned because she could not get ahold of Angie. The roommate entered the closed door of Angie’s room and found her deceased. The roommate reported that Angie’s ex boyfriend, the defendant, had been to visit her and that the last she had heard from Angie, she was with the defendant.

Police contacted the defendant at the home of Angie’s mother. The defendant claimed to have heard of Angie’s passing and wanted to pay his respects to the family. Police interviewed the defendant who claimed that Angie was alive when he left College Station. Gonzalez stated that the only stop he made on the way home to Lewisville was to buy a bottle of water at Wal-Mart.

Subsequent investigation at the Bryan Wal Mart showed the defendant on surveillance video throwing away items in the parking lot trash can. A search of the trashcan revealed Angie’s phone, paper towels consistent with what was found at Angie’s residence, and latex gloves. Each item was ultimately determined to have Angie’s blood on them. The inside of the gloves were swabbed for DNA, which was found to be consistent with the DNA profile of the Defendant. Angie’s blood was later found on the shoes collected from the defendant.

Phone records and downloads of the victim’s and the defendant’s phone revealed that the defendant attempted to hide his murder by texting Angie’s cell phone in the hours after he threw the phone away in the Wal-Mart trashcan.

An investigator with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office interviewed the defendant’s mother. In that interview, the defendant’s mother told the investigator about information that Cristian had claimed to learn about Angie’s death from the police. That information had not been revealed either publicly or to Gonzalez, and would have only been known to the killer.

The defendant had no prior criminal history. Angie’s family worked with the District Attorney’s Office throughout the pendency of the case and plea. At the plea, Angie’s family expressed their thoughts and grief about the devastation that her death has had on all of them, and how no amount of years or sentence would be enough for what the defendant did. The family also read a letter that Angie wrote a couple of months before her death. In the letter, Angie expressed how grateful she was for her family and the defendant, and her hopes that the future with the defendant was going to be bright because he was going to make changes in his life.

This case was investigated by the College Station Police Department, lead by Sergeant Mike Clark and Detective Robert Wilson, with help from the Irving Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. Followup investigation was done by Investigator Michael Johse with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Kristin Burns said “Angie was the bright star of her family’s universe. Her senseless murder resulted in a loss no family should suffer. We hope this sentence brings them some semblance of peace and justice.”