Students At All Texas A&M System Universities Have Access To A New Mental Health App

All students in the Texas A&M system now have access to a phone app that provides mental health services.

The TELUS app gives 153,000 students at the system’s 11 universities, 24/7 access from their telephone or a chat function.

The system’s vice chancellor of academic affairs says the app is in response to studies that show that about three-fourths of students who are struggling with depression or anxiety are reluctant to get help.

Students can also make counseling appointments for short term support.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

The more than 153,000 students in Texas A&M University System schools now have access to TELUS Health Student Support, a free, confidential mental health care app.

TELUS Health Student Support gives students 24/7 access to mental health help via telephone or chat. Students can also make counseling appointments for short-term support via telephone or video.

“Studies show that about 75 percent of students who are struggling with depression or anxiety are reluctant to get help,” said James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for the 11 universities in the A&M System. “We hope this app makes it easier for students to take the first step.”

TELUS, which is available in Android or iOS, is not only available when students need it, it’s also accessible where ever they are. The app can be installed and set up in just a few short steps and allows students to connect with a professional counselor any time they want.

Through the app, students can talk to a counselor via text chat or phone call, with services available in multiple languages including Spanish, French, Mandarin and Cantonese. Other languages may be available by request. Students can even schedule a limited number of repeat sessions with the same counselor if needed.

Other features include an educational media library covering a variety of wellness-related topics, anonymous assessments for conditions like depression, anxiety and drug use, and even access to guided meditations and fitness sessions.

Hallmark thanked Chancellor John Sharp and the A&M System Regents for investing in the new mental health care benefits.

“Mental health is key to student success,” Hallmark said. “College can be stressful, it’s a transformative experience, after all, but students today are more willing than ever to seek the help they need and we are very glad to be able to be offering it to them.”

For more information, contact your campus University Health Services.