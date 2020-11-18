Student Bonfire Scheduled to Burn Without Spectators

Typically, Student Bonfire has to battle burn bans. But this year, they are battling the pandemic.

Due to coronavirus, Burn 2020 is scheduled for the night of Tuesday, November 24th to prevent students from traveling back and forth over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dion McInnis, Student Bonfire Board Member, says the decision was also made to not allow spectators, a decision that means losing out on admission fees.

“Bonfire wasn’t able to do hardly any of the fundraising that it needs to do in a standard year and then here in the very end, under this model, that is taking away that last opportunity and biggest opportunity to generate revenue to build the next fire,” said McGinnis.

Bonfire will be live streamed, for free, on the TexAgs website.

