Student Bonfire Looking for Land to Clear

Student Bonfire is looking for new cut-sites for this year’s bonfire.

Bryan Peters, a junior Red Pot, says they are looking for five or more acres of land to clear, free of charge.

“We will take care of everything and we will be super flexible with you. Whoever owns the land will call the shots on whatever needs to happen, but if they don’t want any part of it, we can handle it,” says Peters.

If you’re interested in having your land cleared, contact Bryan at 208-371-6027 or email Bryan.Peters@studentbonfire. com.

Peters says Student Bonfire can’t happen without the community’s assistance, and they were happy to help out the community last month. Prior to the winter storm, they donated leftover firewood from last year’s stack to more than 100 people in the community.

Listen to “Student Bonfire is looking for new cut-sites” on Spreaker.