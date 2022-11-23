Student Bonfire Is Cancelled

There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year.

Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”

The statement also pointed out that “We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition.”

And “As the situation at Stack develops, we will update with plans for a delayed Burn, and for opportunities to visit the completed Stack before then.”