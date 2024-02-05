Stuck Vehicle On The Railroad Tracks In Downtown Bryan Is Struck By A Train

Train traffic in Bryan/College Station came to a stop early Saturday morning.

Union Pacific reports a train struck a vehicle in downtown Bryan.

No one on the train or in the vehicle were injured.

Bryan police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 27 year old Alicia Hernandez of Bryan, for D-W-I.

The BPD arrest reports says she was turning from South Bryan Avenue to 28th Street when her vehicle got stuck on the tracks.

She got out of her vehicle before it was struck by the train.

The collision, which stopped train traffic for almost two hours, remains under investigation by the railroad.