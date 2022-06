The Houston Astros leap-frogged the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, 4-3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Houston scored all four of its runs in the top of the 8th, propelled by a Kyle Tucker two-run home run and a botched run-down play from Texas.

The ‘Stros will go for the series win Wednesday afternoon when they visit the Rangers for the rubber game.

First-pitch is at 1:05 p.m. with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.