Stros Slug Their Way to Game 1 Win Over Yanks

HOUSTON, Texas – Game 1 of the American League Championship Series belonged to the Houston Astros as they downed the New York Yankees Wednesday night, 4-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena all went deep, and ace Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six innings of work.

With the win, Verlander improves to 7-4 all-time in the ALCS.

Houston will look to take a 2-0 lead Friday night when it hosts New York again at 6:37 p.m.

Pre-game gets underway at 6:05 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.