HOUSTON, Texas__Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Jose Siri all went deep and the Houston Astros bested the New York Mets Tuesday, 8-2 at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Urquidy picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run in six innings of work.

Houston (42-25) will wrap up its series with New York (42-25) Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.