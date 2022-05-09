Stros Roll by Tigers; Rangers Split Double Header Against Yanks

Aledmys Diaz belted a grand slam and Alex Bregman added a solo home run as the Houston Astros blanked the Detroit Tigers Sunday, 5-0.

Jake Odirizzi picked up the victory on the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out five in five shutout innings.

The win also sealed the series sweep for the ‘Stros, who have now won seven in a row to improve to 18-10 on the year.

__________________________

The Texas Rangers split a double-header with the New York Yankees Sunday, dropping Game 1, 2-1, before bouncing back in the night cap, 4-2.

The double dip was played following rain outs Friday and Saturday in the Bronx.

Texas, which had won four straight heading into the day, is now 11-15 on the year.

Game 3 of the series is Monday afternoon at 12:05 at Yankee Stadium.