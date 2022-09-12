‘Stros, Rangers Mash Their Way to Sunday Wins

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros slugged five home runs en route to a 12-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman led the way with a grand slam in the third inning and Luis Gracia allowed three earned runs in five innings of work.

Houston (90-50) will head to Detroit Monday to visit the Tigers at 5:40 p.m.

Coverage is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.

____________________________

ARLINGTON, Texas – Texas Rangers managed to salvage a win in their series with the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-1 at Globe Life Field.

All-Star Martin Perez picked up his 12th win of the season, allowing one run on six hits in six innings of work.

Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia both went deep for Texas (60-79), which welcomes the Miami Marlins to town Monday at 7:05 p.m.