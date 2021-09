The Houston Astros’ ninth inning rally came up just short as they fell to the Los Angeles Angels Thursday night, 3-2.

Down 3-1, Jason Castro smacked a solo home run off of Halos closer Raisel Iglesias.

Former Astro Jack Mayfield provided the difference maker in the sixth, driving in Jared Walsh and Shohei Ohtani on a two-run double.

Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West is still three games. They’ll look to get closer Friday evening when they visit the Oakland Athletics at 8:40 p.m.