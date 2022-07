Alex Bregman smacked a two-run double and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees Thursday, 2-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Luis Garcia picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on three hits in 5.1 innings of work.

With the victory, the ‘Stros improve to 48-27 on the year and 3-2 against the Yankees (56-21) this season.

They will turn around to host the Los Angeles Angels Friday night at 7:10 p.m. in Houston.

Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.